Centre Launches Android App for Special Economic Zone Information

The government has launched a mobile app called 'SEZ India' that provides detailed information about the country's special economic zones, an official statement said on Sunday.

Launched earlier this month under the Centre's e-Governance initiatives, "the app would help the SEZ units and developers to find information easily and track their transactions on SEZ Online System," a Commerce Ministry release here said.

"Developers and units can now file all their transactions digitally through SEZ Online system and track the status through the SEZ India mobile app," it said.

The app, which is available on Android platform, has four sections - SEZ Information, SEZ Online Transaction, Trade Information and Contact Details.

The SEZ online transaction is a dynamic submenu that tracks the Bill of Entry and Shipping Bill processing status, besides performing verification.

"The app also helps the Importers/Exporters track the status of Bill of Entry/Shipping Bill integration and processing," the statement said.

