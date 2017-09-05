Centre Launches Social Media Campaign to Promote Indian GIs

The Cell for IPR Promotions and Management (CIPAM) has launched a social media campaign to promote Indian Geographical Indications (GIs) with "#LetsTalkIP", an official said on Monday. The initiative, designed to make more people aware about the importance of Intellectual property rights, has been launched under the aegis of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), a Commerce Ministry statement said here. "A Geographical Indication, or a GI, is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin," it said.The ministry cited Darjeeling tea, Mahabaleshwar strawberry, blue pottery of Jaipur, Banarasi sarees and Tirupati laddus as some examples of GIs, adding that these are of utmost importance "as they are an integral part of India's rich culture and collective intellectual heritage. The GI tag has accorded protection to a number of hand-made and manufactured products, especially in the informal sector."The government had earlier launched #IWearHandloom and #CottonIsCool initiatives on social media to promote and revive traditional handwoven textiles. "This time around, CIPAM will be talking about interesting facts and stories related to GIs from across the country on its Twitter handle @CIPAM_India and Facebook Page @CIPAMIndia using #LetsTalkIP hashtag," the statement said.Various other initiatives would also launch in the future to promote registered GIs, it added.