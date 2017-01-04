CES 2017: Acer Launches Gaming Laptop 'Predator 21 X' With Curved Screen

Acer today announced the availability of its Predator 21 X gaming laptop, the world’s first curved screen notebook as per the company, at CES, Las Vegas.

The notebook features a curved screen with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology and a 21-inch IPS display (2560 x 1080 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate).

It also supports eye-tracking technology from Tobii. Eye tracking lets gamers identify enemies, aim and take cover simply by gazing at objects on the screen in over 45 titles like Elite Dangerous, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Watch Dogs 2.

The Predator 21 X (GX21-71) features dual NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphic cards in SLI and an overclockable 7th Generation IntelCore i7-7820HK processor running on Windows 10.

Supporting all this power is 64GB of DDR4-2400 memory, up to four 512GB state drives in RAID 0 configuration (including 2 NVMe PCIe SSDs) and a 7200 RPM hard drive of 1TB capacity.

In addition, Killer DoubleShot Pro automatically picks the fastest network connection (Ethernet or wireless) and sends all high priority traffic over that interface while standard traffic is sent over the other.

Thunderbolt 3 brings Thunderbolt to USB-C at speeds up to 40 Gbps as per the company.

The notebook also features a cooling architecture consisting of 5 system fans (including 3 ultra-thin AeroBlade metal fans) and 9 heat pipes.

It includes Acer DustDefender, which removes dust build-up and improves heat dissipation, and Acer’s CoolBoost app, that can be used to adjust the fans’ airflow.

Its full-sized mechanical keyboard features Cherry MX Brown switches, with individually programmable backlit keys, offering 16.7 million colour options.

Customers can swap out the black W, A, S and D keys with teal ones, using the included accessory kit. A unique numeric keypad allows it to be flipped over and turned into a Precision Touchpad.

The Predator 21 X features a 3-way (tweeter, midrange, woofer) audio design which is powered by 4 speakers (2 tweeters, 2 mid-range) and 2 subwoofers to produce a full spectrum of sound.

The Predator 21 X works with Windows Hello, supporting password-free sign-in by face recognition.

Preloaded Acer PredatorSense software allows users to control and customise the whole gaming experience from one central interface, including overclocking, lighting and fan control.

In addition, the included Xsplit Gamecaster software allows gamers to record and edit videos and live stream on Twitch and Youtube channels.

Located just above the keyboard on the right side is a metal maintenance panel which provides access to the RAM modules and one 2.5-inch hard drive.

The notebook ships with a blue dragon graphic on the panel which can be customised.

In addition, the first 300 notebooks will include a limited edition series number on the panel.

For safe transport and storage, each Predator 21 X ships with a custom hard-shell carrying case.

Predator 17 X Gets a CPU and GPU Upgrade

The Acer Predator 17 X gaming notebook also received both a CPU and GPU upgrade, and will now include models with a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7820HK processor and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 GPU with 8G GDDR5X video memory.

The notebook features overclocking, desktop grade components, a custom triple-fan cooling system with front air intake and a server-class vapour chamber.

