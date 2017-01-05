CES 2017: ASUS Zennovation Unveils Two New Zenfone Models, Laptops, Gaming Products And More

ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih today unveiled the ASUS ZenFone AR and ZenFone 3 Zoom smartphones during the Zennovation press event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The company claims that ZenFone AR will be the world's first smartphone that is both Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready.

Tango is a set of sensors and computer-vision software by Google that enables smartphone augmented reality.

Daydream is Google's platform for high-quality, mobile virtual reality and supports Daydream VR apps.

Also read: Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra Review: A Sensible Captain America in a Hulk's Body

ZenFone 3 Zoom is built for photography and extended use with a 5000mAh battery and is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor.

ZenFone AR is also a Tango-enabled device to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor.

Cristiano Amon, Executive Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and President, QCT, joined Chairman Shih onstage to provide more details about the processors in ZenFone AR and ZenFone 3 Zoom, and highlight the strong relationship between ASUS and Qualcomm Technologies.

“The Snapdragon 821 processor is a perfect fit for a flagship Tango-enabled device like the ZenFone AR,” said Amon. “You need a powerful heterogeneous computing and power-efficient chip to handle the intensive processing and complex features needed to optimise and deliver rich augmented reality experiences. We congratulate ASUS on this exciting new product and are excited to now have Snapdragon processors powering devices across their lineup.”

Also read: Acer Launches Chromebook 11 For Education Customers

Also onstage to reveal more about ZenFone AR and Tango, as well as demonstrate some of the augmented-reality experiences available through mobile apps and games were Erik Hermanson, Head of Content & Brand Marketing at ASUS, and Johnny Lee, Director of Engineering for Tango.

“Our phones already assist us in our day-to-day lives, but we believe they can do even more. We’re excited to see Tango technology incorporated into ZenFone AR, making its capabilities available to more people,” said Mr. Lee. Jeff Kirwan, Global President of Gap, then demonstrated DressingRoom by Gap, an augmented reality app that allows Gap customers to model clothes on a virtual mannequin and view it from any angle.

Following the announcements, ASUS hosted a demo area showcasing ZenFone AR, ZenFone 3 Zoom, and the latest lineup of lifestyle, business, and Republic of Gamers (ROG) gaming products.

New lifestyle and business products include the ZenBook UX490 laptop, VivoPC X desktop PC, ProArt PA32U monitor, and ASUSPRO B9440 business laptop.

New gaming products include the ROG Maximus IX Extreme motherboard, ROG Gladius II mouse, ROG GR8 II gaming PC, ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 router, and ROG Strix Magnus gaming microphone.

Additionally, several desktop and laptop PCs updated with the latest 7th Generation (‘Kaby Lake’) Intel Core processors were also shown, including the Zen AiO ZN270 desktop, ROG GT51CH gaming desktop, and the ROG GX800VH and G752 gaming laptops.

ASUS won eight CES 2017 Innovation Awards, with products across four competitive award categories honoured for outstanding design and engineering innovation.

The award-winning products include ZenFone 3 Deluxe, Designo Curve MX34VQ, Vivo AiO V221, ZenBook 3, ROG GX800, ROG Maximus IX Apex and ROG Maximus IX Hero, and an upcoming ROG gaming laptop.

Also read: CES 2017: Lenovo Debuts Legion: A Series of Gaming Laptops With VR Support