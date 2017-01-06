CES 2017: Dell Launches Mobile Workstation And More

In its bid to redefine personal computing, US-based computer technology company Dell has launched new products at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) here.

The new products include Dell Canvas, XPS 13 2-in-1, XPS 27 AIO, Precision 7720 mobile workstation, UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K monitor and 12-inch Latitude 7285 2-in-1 notebook.

Dell Canvas is a 27-inch QHD smart workspace of its kind with touch, totem and pen capabilities that can be used at an angle or flat on a desk so professionals can create, communicate and express their thoughts and ideas as naturally as they do with pen on paper.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 offers a 360-degree hinge for multiple productivity and viewing options using Continuum, up to 15 hours of battery life and a QHD+ (5.7M pixels) InfinityEdge touch display.

Also read: CES 2017: Acer Launches Gaming Laptop 'Predator 21 X' With Curved Screen

XPS 27 AIO features 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) edge-to-edge touch display supporting 100 percent Adobe RGB colour gamut, comes with Intel Xeon processors, AMD Radeon Pro graphics capable of powering VR.

Dell Precision 7720 mobile workstation is the company's first VR-ready mobile workstation designed specifically for VR content creation. The workstation is powered by latest 7th Gen Intel Core, Intel Xeon processors and NVIDIA Pascal Quadro professional graphics.

Dell UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K monitor is the world's first 32-inch 8K resolution display. It has more than one billion colours, 33.2M pixels of resolution, 100 per cent Adobe RGB and sRGB colour gamut and has 280 ppi.

Also read: CES 2017: Lenovo Takes on Google Home With Alexa Based 'Smart Assitant'

Dell will deliver a true wireless experience by incorporating WiTricity magnetic resonance wireless charging technology in the 12-inch Latitude 7285 2-in-1, which will be available later this year.

When combined with a charging mat and WiGig wireless dock, users can take the Latitude 2-in-1 with them without disengaging any wires or a physical dock.

And when they return to their desk and set the 2-in-1 on the charging mat, it begins charging, automatically reconnects to the WiGig dock and content appears on the external display, the company said.

Also read: ASUS 'Republic of Gamers' Series Gets Desktop, Laptop And Other Additions at Zennovation: CES 2017