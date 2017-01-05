CES 2017: Fastrack Unveils Smart Wearable 'Gesture Band'

Fastrack marked its entry into the smart wearables market with its newly unveiled ‘Gesture Band’ at the CES in Nevada on January 5, 2017.

Complete with smart features and ergonomic design, Fastrack’s new ‘Gesture Band’ is one of the thinnest smart wearables in the market measuring 9.1 mm in thickness.

The Gesture Band is multi-faceted and enables consumers to receive notifications of incoming calls, texts and social networks.

It also enables users to send auto replies to SMS, set meeting and alarm alerts in addition to music and camera control, presentation control and advanced gesture control.

The Band also lets one keep track of their activity for the day and helps track sleep patterns.

In addition, this smart wearable allows hand movement position detection like allowing the user to control a computer mouse or a drone.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, S. Ravi Kant – CEO, Watches and Accessories, Titan Company Limited said, “In a hyper-connected world, the youth aspire to belong to a collective community, while defining their individual selves in a unique manner. Fastrack has consistently endeavoured to meet the ever-changing needs of the youth with offerings that aim to fulfill their growing aspirations. With the ‘Gesture Band’, Fastrack offers a combination of design with a host of smart features, including advanced gesture control, fitness tracking and notifications amongst others.”

The Gesture Band will be available in early 2017.

