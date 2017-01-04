CES 2017: Lenovo Debuts Legion: A Series of Gaming Laptops With VR Support

A new line of Lenovo gaming laptops debuts at CES 2017, with the Chinese company emphasising portability and performance as the company quietly debuts an inexpensive $400 VR headset.

Introduced in time for the Consumer Electronics Show 2017, which runs January 5-8 in Las Vegas, a pair of Lenovo Legion laptops represent first steps for the company's new gaming-oriented sub-brand.

Also read: CES 2017: Lenovo Takes on Google Home With Alexa Based 'Smart Assitant'

The Y720 and Y520 laptops prioritise speed, VR-readiness, graphics, and surround sound, with optional RGB or red backlit keyboards and an optional Xbox One receiver for up to four wireless controllers.

Lenovo announced prices and availability for the two machines, with the Y520 starting at $899 from February and the Y720 starting at $1,399 from April 2017.

Also read: CES 2017: Acer Launches Gaming Laptop 'Predator 21 X' With Curved Screen

At the other end of the scale is a first lightweight, room-scale virtual reality headset from Lenovo, which is expected later in 2017 for $400 or less, according to Engadget.

A partner with Microsoft on its Windows Holographic program -- Microsoft-published games also feature exclusively in the Legions' marketing materials -- the Lenovo VR headset totes a flip-up visor and two outward-facing cameras on its outer casing.

Also read: CES 2017: VR Shoes That Let You Kick Your Enemies