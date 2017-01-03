CES 2017: Lenovo Takes on Google Home With Alexa Based 'Smart Assitant'

In CES 2017, Lenovo has launched Lenovo Smart Assistant amongst other products, a mainstream digital personal assistant with Amazon Alexa cloud-based voice services.

Built in collaboration with Amazon, the Lenovo Smart Assistant recognises users’ voice commands and uses Alexa to conduct web searches, play music, create lists, provide calendar updates and much more.

Also read: Lenovo P2 With 5,100 mAh Battery, 4GB RAM to Launch Soon Under Rs 20,000

The Lenovo Smart Assistant is built with eight 360-degree far-field microphones with noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation – designed to pick up users’ voice commands from up to 16 feet (5 meters) away.

Additionally, the device comes with the option of a special Harman Kardon edition for premium audio quality for music and home entertainment.

The Lenovo Smart Assistant is also designed to run Lenovo smart home devices as well as scores of existing third-party products to expand consumers’ options.

Also read: First Impressions Review: Lenovo Vibe K5 Note

“Our goal has never been to simply build smart home devices for the sake of advancing technology alone,” says Johnson Jia, Lenovo’s senior vice president, PC & Smart Device Business Group. “In the same way a person’s IQ is measured by applied knowledge, we believe products are ‘smart’ to the degree they’re actually understood and applied to daily life by their users.”

Lenovo Smart Assistant starts at $129.99 while Lenovo Smart Assistant Harman Kardon Edition starts at $179.99.

In Light Gray, Green and Orange colours these will be available in the market from May 2017.

Also read: Lenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP