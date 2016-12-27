CES 2017: LG to Launch PJ9 Bluetooth Speaker That Floats on Air
The wireless speaker hovers in place over the accompanying Levitation Station to play high-quality audio. (Image: LG India)
LG at CES 2017 will launch a portable wireless speaker, model PJ9, that floats midair. The wireless speaker hovers in place over the accompanying Levitation Station to play high-quality audio.
“The PJ9 creates its stunning visual effect using powerful electromagnets housed inside the Levitation Station to give the speaker its unique trait of being untouched by any surface or wires when playing,” announced LG.
At the core is a 360-degree omnidirectional speaker with turbine blade-inspired design and deep bass courtesy of the subwoofer embedded inside the Levitation Station. The PJ9 also features Dual Passive Radiator technology to reproduce flush mid-range tones and crisp highs.
LG claims 10 hours of battery life and when the battery runs low, the speaker automatically descends to the Levitation Station and begins to charge wirelessly with no intervention from the listener and no interruption in the music.
The PJ9 is IPX7 compliant in order to withstand any adverse weather condition when being used outdoors. For added convenience and versatility, Multipoint technology enables the speaker to connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.
