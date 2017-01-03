CES 2017: LG to Launch Two Next Gen Vacuum Cleaners

At CES 2017, LG Electronics will be unveiling a new generation of CordZero vacuum cleaners highlighted by CordZero Handstick and CordZero.

LG CordZero Handstick

The CordZero Handstick works on Smart Inverter Motor that spins 16 times faster than an airplane engine, as claimed by LG.

The Smart Inverter Motor, which is backed by a 10-year warranty, delivers power directly to the cleaner head via the Power Drive Nozzle.

The vacuum’s five-step filtration system employs a HEPA 13 Filter to eliminate much of the dust that would otherwise go airborne when vacuuming.

LG CordZero Handstick features a telescoping handle for height adjustment and is run on two removable Dual PowerPack lithium-ion batteries.

Anti-tangle technology prevents hairs and pet fur from getting caught on the brush. All these features combine with the wall-mounted, self-standing charger that comes with the cleaner.

Powered by LG’s RoboSense 2.0 technology, the vacuum automatically follows the user.

LG CordZero Canister

LG CordZero Canister also sports Smart Inverter Motor suction and is powered by a PowerPack 72V lithium-ion battery.

The CordZero Canister’s collision detection system identifies obstacles and avoids them with its front-mounted sensor.

The unit also features Power Drive Nozzle and an Opti-balanced Handle.

Moreover, the CordZero Canister’s seven-step filtration system utilizes a HEPA 14 Filter to capture ultra-fine dust and allergens.

Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics and Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company says “The new CordZero series showcases our commitment to developing the most capable home appliances, providing consumers with the convenience they need to live lives.”