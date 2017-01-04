CES 2017: Microsoft Surface Keyboard Unveiled by Brydge

Tech brand Brydge has unveiled its first keyboard for the Microsoft Surface tablet.

Named the Brydge 12.3, the keyboard is the only option for the Microsoft Surface Pro that removes the dependency of a kickstand, effectively turning it into a laptop. With a 100 percent aluminium body with a full backlit keyboard, 180-degree screen rotation, Bluetooth connectivity and optional expandable 128gb SSD storage, it is set to go on display at CES Tuesday and has already been named one of the event's 2017 Innovation Awards Honorees.

The Brydge 12.3 launches commercially on January 5, starting at $149.99 MSRP.

