CES 2017: New LG Super UHD TVs Packed With Nano Cell Tech

The latest range of Super UHD TVs from LG are powered by Nano Cell LCDs, which the manufacturer says will make colours even sharper and more vibrant.

Nano Cell LCD displays use uniformly-sized particles of around one nanometer in diameter (hence the name) and provide a wider viewing angle with "virtually no colour difference" for those watching from off-center angles, the US branch of South Korea's LG Corporation said in a statement ahead of CES 2017.

A special Technicolor Expert Mode comes via a partnership with image and colour group Technicolor and is offered alongside Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma technologies, LG said in a statement.

Its flagship models, the SJ9500, SJ8500 and SJ8000 are to form part of its display at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017, which runs January 5-8 in Las Vegas, USA.

