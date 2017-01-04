CES 2017: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC Announced

Chip manufacturer Qualcomm has introduced its newest mobile platform Snapdragon 835 processor with X16 LTE modem, which will provide high performance and enhanced power efficiency.

The Snapdragon 835 is designed to support next-generation entertainment experiences and connected Cloud services for premium consumer and enterprise devices, including smartphones, VR/AR head-mounted displays, IP cameras, tablets, mobile PCs and other devices running a variety of operating systems, including Android and Windows 10, with support for legacy Win32 apps.

Also read: Google India Announces Free Digital Training For Small Businesses

"Our new flagship Snapdragon processor is designed to meet the demanding requirements of mobile virtual reality and ubiquitous connectivity while supporting a variety of thin and light mobile designs," said Cristiano Amon, Executive Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., in a statement.

The Snapdragon 835 features Kryo 280 CPU with four performance cores running at up to 2.45 GHz and four efficiency cores running up to 1.9GHz. It also includes hardware-based user authentication, device security for use cases such as mobile payments, enterprise access and users' personal data.

Also read: Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra Review: A Sensible Captain America in a Hulk's Body

The processor integrates the new Adreno 540 GPU and Qualcomm Spectra 180 image sensor processor (ISP) for next-generation camera capabilities.

The mobile platform is 35 per cent smaller in package size and consumes 25 per cent less power compared to the previous generation flagship processor, which equates to longer battery life and thinner designs.

Additionally, the Snapdragon 835 is equipped with Quick Charge 4 for up to 20 per cent faster charging and up to 30 per cent higher efficiency than Quick Charge 3.0.

Also read: A Sticker to Wireless Charge Your Phone

Manufactured using the 10nm FinFET process node, the Snapdragon 835 is in production now and is expected to be shipped in commercial devices in the first half of 2017, the company said.