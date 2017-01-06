CES 2017: Samsung Unveils QLED TVs With Quantum Dot Pixel Technology

Samsung has caused a stir at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with a freshly unveiled range of TVs using a new type of LED technology developed by the firm. QLED is billed as an alternative to OLED, widely used by Samsung's major rival, LG.

Samsung's upcoming Q9, Q8, and Q7 series TVs -- all Ultra HD models (some with curved displays) and ranging in size up to 88 inches -- will be the first models to get QLED screens, promising "the best picture quality ever" thanks to Quantum Dot pixel technology. According to the South Korean manufacturer, its QLED TVs are capable of reproducing all colours to perfection, even offering subtle nuances at all levels of brightness.

Samsung has also worked to improve image quality in relation to viewing angles, promising no loss in quality from angles up to 45 degrees. What's more, the TVs boast a record-breaking brightness of 1,500 to 2,000 nits, according to Samsung's specs.

Samsung has also made improvements to its Smart TV functions with an updated version of its in-house operating system, Tizen, which becomes more comprehensive and more intuitive.

Samsung didn't follow up its spectacular announcement with any pricing information about the new TVs, which are due to land in 2017. The new QLED devices are set to replace the firm's SUHD Smart TVs from 2016. These slim, light and minimalist models already stretched the limits of LED technology in terms of colour, brightness and contrast.

