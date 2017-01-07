CES 2017: This is the Top Humanoid Out of All

Of the Androids on display, the prize for the most humanoid goes to the Lynx. Developed by industry leaders UBTECH Robotics, it has arms and legs and can walk and talk meaning that it will follow you around your home reminding you of appointments and reading out emails as they land in your inbox. And because it uses facial recognition it won't accidentally read the wrong message to the wrong person.

"Lynx combines unprecedented intelligence and robotics into one consumer-friendly platform," said John Rhee, General Manager, North America, UBTECH.

It also features Amazon's Alexa digital assistant so it can tell you about the weather and of course shop for the best deals on the Amazon site.

For those that prefer their robots to be cute, the Panasonic Companion is dome-shaped head and elongated neck above the others.

When not wanted, it looks like an egg but when called into action its head extends from its body - think Pixar angle poise lamp -- and thanks to AI and natural language processing capabilities, can converse with you like a person. And, because it's just 290mm tall and has rollers rather than feet, it'll be right at home on a desk or kitchen counter. Or at least it will be if it ever goes into full production.

"We are showing this robot at CES as a way of obtaining feedback on its features and functions," said Takahiro Iijima, Director, Panasonic Design Strategy Office in North America. "This is Panasonic's latest effort in demonstrating network services in a friendly package."