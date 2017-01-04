CES 2017: Upcoming Blackberry Mercury Leaked; All You Want to Know

China's TCL Corporation has released a video teaser of Blackberry's upcoming smartphone with a physical keyboard that will launch at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

Steve Cistulli, president of TCL Communication in North America, ahead of its official unveiling, had teased the video of Blackberry 'Mercury' on Twitter. The video shows the upcoming Blackberry smartphone having a physical keyboard.

As announced earlier, TCL will design, build and oversee the upcoming Blackberry Mercury phone.

In a typical BlackBerry style, the Mercury is likely to offer a physical keyboard, which will be paired with the Android operating system. Also, there are indications that the upcoming Blackberry phone could be called Blackberry 'Press'.

Rumoured specifications of the upcoming Blackberry Mercury phone are as follows.