CES 2017: VR Shoes That Let You Kick Your Enemies

CES 2017 is sure to see a number of cool gadgets on display. Amongst these, catching attention are the VR shoes that a Japanese company named Cerevo has developed.

Called Taclim, the set of shoes and gloves are built for a virtual reality experience with built-in tactile devices.

Taclim allows the user to fill the boots of the character in the virtual world. This basically means that one can get a sense of stepping on the ground in various virtual spaces. This includes walking on a grassland, desert, water or even on snow.

Taclim also takes inputs from the users and executes similar motion in the virtual world and hence controls the character.

An overall experience for users of this gadget will include walking on different surfaces, kicking enemies on their way, sliding, skating and also feel the impact of all of this.

The set in whole sees the implementation of 8 tactile devices manufactured by Nidec Seimitsu Corporation, a company in the field of haptic components.

Three of these 1.4 inch tactile electronic products are placed in each shoe and one in each glove.

The set connects with the VR setup on a phone or a laptop by a Sub-GHz or a BLE data connection and has a charging time of 3 hours as claimed on the company website.

With a 9-axis sensor working on acceleration, gyroscope and geomagnetism, Taclim is expected to be launched in the second half of the year at a cost of $1,000.

