CES 2017: Xiaomi's Debut, New Samsung Galaxy A Series and What to Look Forward to

With Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 - the biggest high-tech trade shows just round the corner - we can expect a range of new and innovative devices to be launched at the event to be held in Las Vegas between January 4-12.

Read more: Top 5 Moto Phones Under Rs 16,000 in 2016

We bring you a list of devices that are expected to be launched at CES 2017:

Samsung Galaxy A Series

South Korean electronics giant Samsung had announced its 2016 lineup of devices at CES 2016 and is likely to continue the trend with the launch of the Galaxy A3, A5 and A7 devices at the CES 2017.

The smartphones are expected to revamped versions of their predecessors with a USB Type-C charging ports.

Read more: Top 5 Apps for 2016 You Should Download on Your iPhone

Asus Zennovation

Taiwanese brand Asus has sent out press invites for its 'Zennovation' event, which will be held on January 4, 2017. Considering the fact that the invites have a Qualcomm logo at the top, Asus is expected to present a smartphone equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Read more: Leak Shows Apple to Release 3 iPhones in 2017; Here's All About the 'Ferrari' iPhone

Xiaomi's Debut at CES 2017

Xiaomi, in a teaser, had indicated at a smartphone designed for the global market, which we can expect at CES 2017.

New Flagship from Huawei

Huawei took the wraps off the Mate 8 at the CES 2016; the official US release for the Huawei Mate 9 was rumored for January 6, so it is likely that the company could be coming up with a special device for the Mate 9 during the CES 2017 to break into the American market.