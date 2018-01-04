CES 2018: LG Exploring New Commercial Opportunities by Expanding Robot Portfolio

Following the introduction of the company’s robot lineup a year ago, LG Electronics (LG) continues to push the envelope with the unveiling of three more work robots at CES 2018. LG is introducing three new concept robots specifically developed for commercial use at hotels, airports and supermarkets. All part of LG’s new CLOi robot brand, the Serving Robot, Porter Robot and Shopping Cart Robot follow in the footsteps of the Airport Guide Robot and the Airport Cleaning Robot that recently completed trial runs at Korea’s Incheon International Airport.The purpose of the Serving Robot is to deliver meals and drinks to guests and customers at hotels and airport lounges quickly and efficiently. The robot can deliver food or refreshments around the clock and with its built-in sliding tray, present the tray to the customer for easy removal. Once the delivery is confirmed, the Serving Robot makes its way back on its own the company claims.Designed to deliver luggage to the guests’ rooms, the Porter Robot aims to minimize the inconvenience that may result from slow service and long wait times during a hotel stay. With the help of LG’s Shopping Cart Robot, customers can scan items using a barcode reader on the robot to view product prices and see their complete shopping list on the face display. The robot can also guide shoppers to the products they select on a smartphone app.LG’s CLOi robots will be developed in parallel to ThinQ products, LG’s AI brand for consumer electronics and home appliances. LG CLOi is LG’s brand designed to deliver both emotional interaction and innovative convenience to customers utilizing AI technology.