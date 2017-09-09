China Bitcoin Exchanges Awaiting Clarification on Closure Report
The news follows China's move earlier this week to ban so-called "initial coin offerings," or the practice of creating and selling digital currencies or tokens to investors in order to finance start-up projects.
China Bitcoin Exchanges Awaiting Clarification on Closure Report (Image: Reuters)
China's Bitcoin exchanges said on Saturday they are still awaiting clarification from the authorities on a media report that they will be shut down. Bitcoin fell sharply on Friday after Chinese financial publication Caixin reported that China was planning to shut down local crypto-currency exchanges, although analysts said this was just a temporary setback.
The news follows China's move earlier this week to ban so-called "initial coin offerings," or the practice of creating and selling digital currencies or tokens to investors in order to finance start-up projects.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report. A spokeswoman for Beijing-based OK Coin said the platform has not received any notification from regulators. Spokespersons at Beijing-based Huobi and Shanghai-based BTCC said they were still waiting for further official clarification.
Don't forget to subscribe to our latest YouTube Channel.
Watch: LG Q6 Review | High on Looks, Low on Performance
The news follows China's move earlier this week to ban so-called "initial coin offerings," or the practice of creating and selling digital currencies or tokens to investors in order to finance start-up projects.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report. A spokeswoman for Beijing-based OK Coin said the platform has not received any notification from regulators. Spokespersons at Beijing-based Huobi and Shanghai-based BTCC said they were still waiting for further official clarification.
Don't forget to subscribe to our latest YouTube Channel.
Watch: LG Q6 Review | High on Looks, Low on Performance
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Analysis - Top 10 Cars Sold in August 2017 - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza & More
- Why Akshay Kumar is Different From His Contemporaries
- Women's Fight For Freedom And Injustice Continues After 70 Years Of Independence
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride