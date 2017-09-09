Tech
China Bitcoin Exchanges Awaiting Clarification on Closure Report

The news follows China's move earlier this week to ban so-called "initial coin offerings," or the practice of creating and selling digital currencies or tokens to investors in order to finance start-up projects.

Reuters

Updated:September 9, 2017, 6:28 PM IST
China's Bitcoin exchanges said on Saturday they are still awaiting clarification from the authorities on a media report that they will be shut down. Bitcoin fell sharply on Friday after Chinese financial publication Caixin reported that China was planning to shut down local crypto-currency exchanges, although analysts said this was just a temporary setback.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report. A spokeswoman for Beijing-based OK Coin said the platform has not received any notification from regulators. Spokespersons at Beijing-based Huobi and Shanghai-based BTCC said they were still waiting for further official clarification.

