China Launches New Meteorological Satellite
Fengyun-3D is one of China's second generation of Polar-Orbiting Meteorological Satellites, which can provide global three dimensional all-weather and multi-spectral remote sensing images.
China Launches New Meteorological Satellite (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
China launched a new meteorological satellite, Fengyun-3D on Wednesday, authorities said. The satellite was launched at 2.35 a.m., from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in Shanxi province, reports Xinhua news agency. A Long March-4C rocket carried the satellite into space. Fengyun-3D is one of China's second generation of Polar-Orbiting Meteorological Satellites, which can provide global three dimensional all-weather and multi-spectral remote sensing images.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Tech Personality of the Year: Dr. Karan Jani or Vijay Shekhar Sharma? Vote And Win
The satellite will form a network with the Fengyun-3C satellite, which was launched into space in September 2013, to improve the accuracy of atmospheric sounding and enhance the monitoring of greenhouse gases. The network will help China's disaster relief work. The Fengyun-3D and the Long March-4C rocket were developed by Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology under China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
The launch was the 254th mission of the Long March rocket series.
WATCH VIDEO: Air Pollution | Fortis Top Doc Busts Myths Around Air Purifiers
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Tech Personality of the Year: Dr. Karan Jani or Vijay Shekhar Sharma? Vote And Win
The satellite will form a network with the Fengyun-3C satellite, which was launched into space in September 2013, to improve the accuracy of atmospheric sounding and enhance the monitoring of greenhouse gases. The network will help China's disaster relief work. The Fengyun-3D and the Long March-4C rocket were developed by Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology under China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
The launch was the 254th mission of the Long March rocket series.
WATCH VIDEO: Air Pollution | Fortis Top Doc Busts Myths Around Air Purifiers
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India's Batting Was Stronger Earlier Than Now, Says Muralitharan
- Kean Lewis Doesn't Regret Leaving Leicester City to Play in India
- Google Doodle Says Happy Birthday to ‘Hole Puncher’ Instead of Pt. Nehru on Nov 14
- World Diabetes Day: Why a Ketogenic Diet May Be Ideal for You
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know