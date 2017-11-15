Tech
China Launches New Meteorological Satellite

Fengyun-3D is one of China's second generation of Polar-Orbiting Meteorological Satellites, which can provide global three dimensional all-weather and multi-spectral remote sensing images.

IANS

Updated:November 15, 2017, 10:05 AM IST
China launched a new meteorological satellite, Fengyun-3D on Wednesday, authorities said. The satellite was launched at 2.35 a.m., from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in Shanxi province, reports Xinhua news agency. A Long March-4C rocket carried the satellite into space. Fengyun-3D is one of China's second generation of Polar-Orbiting Meteorological Satellites, which can provide global three dimensional all-weather and multi-spectral remote sensing images.

The satellite will form a network with the Fengyun-3C satellite, which was launched into space in September 2013, to improve the accuracy of atmospheric sounding and enhance the monitoring of greenhouse gases. The network will help China's disaster relief work. The Fengyun-3D and the Long March-4C rocket were developed by Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology under China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The launch was the 254th mission of the Long March rocket series.

