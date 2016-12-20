China Penalises 52,000 People For Telecom And Internet Fraud

Chinese police have cracked 93,000 cases of telecom and Internet fraud till November this year, penalising 52,000 offenders, China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) said.

The suspects will be handed down harsh penalties, a circular issued by the SPC said. The suspects were involved in fraud leading to suicide or mental illness in victims or their close relatives, impersonation of officers of state organs and organising or practising fraud overseas.

The suspects also defrauded the disabled, seniors, juveniles, students, or the severely ill, the SPC circular said. They also committed fraud in the name of charity or disaster-relief money Trojan programs and phishing websites, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

