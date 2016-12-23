China Shuts Down 290 Websites Over Copyright Infringement
China has shut down 290 websites for copyright infringement between July and November this year, media reported on Thursday.
A total of 4.67 million yuan ($670,000) of fine were levied for illegally downloading movies and games, with 33 cases worth 200 million yuan taken to court, Xinhua news agency reported.
An official from the National Copyright Administration said the campaign had improved the online copyright environment.
