China Shuts Down 290 Websites Over Copyright Infringement

China has shut down 290 websites for copyright infringement between July and November this year, media reported on Thursday.

Read more: Google Launches Free Wi-Fi at Ooty Railway Station

A total of 4.67 million yuan ($670,000) of fine were levied for illegally downloading movies and games, with 33 cases worth 200 million yuan taken to court, Xinhua news agency reported.

Read more: Top 5 Apps for 2016 You Should Download on Your iPhone

An official from the National Copyright Administration said the campaign had improved the online copyright environment.