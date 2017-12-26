China's Drone Market to be Worth $9 Billion by 2020 - Industry Ministry
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said it would encourage the military to perform more drone flight testing, ask colleges to set up drone-related majors as well as establish a national drone association.
China's Drone Market to be Worth $9 Billion by 2020 - Industry Ministry (Representative image/AP photo)
China's drone market is likely to grow annually by 40 percent to have an output value of 60 billion yuan ($9.13 billion) by 2020, the industry ministry said on Friday in a statement, in which it pledged support for the sector's development. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said it would encourage the military to perform more drone flight testing, ask colleges to set up drone-related majors as well as establish a national drone association.
China, the world's largest manufacturer of consumer drones but which also has tight restrictions over its airspace, has been trying to regulate the industry without strangling its rapid growth. By 2025, the government hopes the industry will have an output value of 180 billion yuan, the MIIT said, adding that these targets were part of a "Made in China 2025" campaign to upgrade the country's domestic manufacturing base.
China published strict rules this year to tackle incidents of drones straying into aircraft flight paths, including requiring owners of civilian drones to register crafts up to a certain weight under their real names.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 24 | Honor 7X, TVS Apache RR 310, Volvo XC60 & More
China, the world's largest manufacturer of consumer drones but which also has tight restrictions over its airspace, has been trying to regulate the industry without strangling its rapid growth. By 2025, the government hopes the industry will have an output value of 180 billion yuan, the MIIT said, adding that these targets were part of a "Made in China 2025" campaign to upgrade the country's domestic manufacturing base.
China published strict rules this year to tackle incidents of drones straying into aircraft flight paths, including requiring owners of civilian drones to register crafts up to a certain weight under their real names.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 24 | Honor 7X, TVS Apache RR 310, Volvo XC60 & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2017 Saw Bollywood Cross Paths with India's Other Film Industries
- 'Modi Kaka ka Gaon' Set to Release Across India This Friday
- Kunal Kemmu Shares Daughter Inaaya Naumi's Picture; Social Media Calls Her Cousin Taimur Ali Khan's Carbon Copy
- 5 Fuel Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- From Anushka To Deepika: Fashion Trends That Celebrities Embraced In 2017