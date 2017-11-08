China's Tencent Buys 12 Percent Stake in Snap Inc

China's Tencent now holds a 12 percent stake in Snapchat operator Snap Inc, Snap said on Wednesday, turning over a 20 percent slide in the U.S. company's share price after badly received third-quarter results. Snap's announcement of the stake taken by Tencent Holdings Ltd, one of China's biggest tech and investment firms and among the world's biggest video games makers, came in a regulatory filing and follow reports dating back to 2012 that the Chinese company had invested in Snap.Snap shares had slumped nearly 20 percent earlier after disappointing Wall Street with much-slower-than expected advertising revenue and user growth on Tuesday. They recovered to trade down just 2 percent at $14.80 in premarket trading from a close of $15.12 on Tuesday. Media reported in late 2012 and 2013 that Tencent had bought shares in Snapchat through a series of private rounds, while an additional deal failed to materialise in 2014.Snap said in its quarterly report on Wednesday that Tencent had bought 145.8 million shares of its non-voting Class A common stock on the open market. Snap had about 1.2 billion shares outstanding, as of Oct 31. Shareholders of Snap's Class A share have no voting rights and 95 percent of the company's voting power rests with co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy.As a result of Snap's largely private ownership structure, Tencent and Snap, unlike many U.S. stock market-listed corporations, are not obligated to disclose changes in Tencent's ownership of Snap's Class A stock, Snap said in the regulatory filing.