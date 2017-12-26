Chinese Clothing Firm Sues Apple For Copyright Violation

A Chinese clothing firm has sued Apple for copyright infringement of the Apple App Store logo, a court in Beijing said on Tuesday. The firm, KON has claimed that the Apple App Store logo closely resembles its own, which the company has been using as a merchandise trademark since 2011 and registered in 2012, according to the Dongcheng District People's Court in Beijing, which has accepted the lawsuit.KON has demanded a compensation of 100,000 yuan ($15,200), an injunction against infringing devices such as the iPhone and iPad, as well as a public apology, reports Xinhua news agency. Both logos feature a triangular stick design. Apple replaced the old logo, consisting of a pencil, ruler and brush, with the current one on its iOS and MacOS devices this year.Kon said that the two logos look practically the same to the untrained eye of an ordinary customer. Launched in 2009, KON is a Beijing-based clothing label that targets young customers. The company said the logo design was inspired by singer Johnny Rotten of the British punk band The Sex Pistols.