Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Classified US Spy Satellite Launched From California

National Reconnaissance Office satellites gather intelligence information for U.S. national security and an array of other purposes including assessing impacts of natural disasters.

Associated Press

Updated:September 25, 2017, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Classified US Spy Satellite Launched From California
Classified US Spy Satellite Launched From California (photo for representation)
A spy satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office has been launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying the classified NROL-42 satellite lifted off at 10:49 p.m. PDT Saturday. All systems were going well when the launch webcast concluded about three minutes into the flight. The launch was expected to be visible across a wide area of California, weather permitting. National Reconnaissance Office satellites gather intelligence information for U.S. national security and an array of other purposes including assessing impacts of natural disasters. U.S. officials have not revealed what the spacecraft will be doing or what its orbit will be. United Launch Alliance is a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

Don't Forget To Subscribe to our new YouTube Channel.

Also Watch: Micromax Canvas Infinity Review | The Most Affordable Bezel-Less Phone
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Haseena Parkar and Newton

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Haseena Parkar and Newton

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES