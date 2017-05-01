CloudWalker Launches Flat, Curved 65-Inch Cloud TV Models With Online Content Discovery Engine

CloudWalker Streaming Technologies has recently launched its 65-inch Cloud TV. The Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV has been launched in two versions, the Flat LED and the Curved LED TV.

The 65-inch Cloud TV offers a way to stream all internet content on the Television screen.

The Cloud TV is armed with its self-developed User Interface featuring a “Screen-Shift” technology which offers dual experience of watching Live TV & streaming digital content on the same screen (side-by-side) without having to switch between ports.

The Cloud TV is powered by a CDE (Content Discovery Engine) which discovers & curates digital content available on the internet on Free, Premium or Freemium basis and helps discover Apps that can be viewed on TV.

Users can download any Android app directly on the TV or side-load from the browser to avail content of your choice from applications available on the internet for Movies, TV shows, Music, Documentaries, Educational, Kids content and more.

The Content Discovery Engine with Smart Search feature allows users to search videos on many subjects.

Graphical navigation from the home screen avoids complicated menus or from changing inputs. In short, the company aims to provide all entertainment from one screen, from live TV to curated content to playing content from streaming apps.

The television has been paired with a Remote which has an inbuilt Air mouse plus IR function to navigate all functions of the TV like switching channels, playing content, browsing the internet and other functions with a wrist-flick. Also, there are hotkeys with which users can access their favourite functions at a single press.

The TVs are equipped with Dolby Digital sound, Bluetooth and Dual-band Wi-Fi technology.

The TVs stream internet content from mobile via the ingeniously developed CShare app that controls & connects Android or IOS mobile phone or tablet to the TV, enabling users to play videos, music & photos from the mobile gallery on TV.

They can also mirror the phone to the TV or the TV to the phone and use the phone as a remote, an air mouse, a wireless keyboard or for voice search.

Priced at Rs 94,899 for the flat screen TV and Rs 1,35,989 for the curved screen version, these TVs are also equipped with 3xHDMI and 2xUSB ports and are available for sale only on Flipkart with upto Rs. 22,000/- Off on exchange of old TVs on the purchase of new Cloud TV and other offers.

