Cognizant Acquires Brilliant Service, An Intelligent Products Firm

Leading professional services firm Cognizant on Thursday announced the acquisition of Brilliant Service Co. Ltd. -- a Japan-based intelligent products and solutions company that specialises in digital strategy, product design and engineering, Internet of Things (IoT) and enterprise mobility.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Osaka, the company provides end-to-end Android/iOS applications, embedded software, user experience design and online-to-offline services to major corporations.

"Brilliant Service's experience in planning, implementing and managing smart and connected device solutions will complement our digital service offerings in Japan," Jayajyoti Sengupta, Asia Pacific Head at Cognizant, said in a statement.

As part of the acquisition, a team of 70 professionals will join Cognizant.

"By becoming a part of Cognizant, we can expand our capabilities to deliver integrated solutions to our customers and pursue growth opportunities," added Yoshihiko Sugimoto, CEO at Brilliant Service.

"This acquisition underscores our commitment to the Japanese market and expands our presence across Osaka and Tokyo," said Sengupta.

