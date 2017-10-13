Colombo to Get Free WiFi Zones

Sri Lanka will soon launch 100 WiFi zones in its capital as an initial step to provide free internet throughout the country, the Prime Minister's office said on Thursday. The Colombo Municipal Council had set up 20 WiFi zones, out of which 10 were already running. Steps were being taken to identify key areas to set up the remaining 80 zones within the city of Colombo, the office said in a statement."This programme is aimed at transforming Sri Lanka into a technologically advanced nation," the statement was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency. "In addition, these zones will include facilities for the public to charge their mobile phones while they are on the move," the statement added. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said his government hopes to set up over 200 WiFi zones across the country in order to transform into a digitally advanced nation. He said the island country's economy could not be strengthened without joining the digital revolution and his government would set up the WiFi zones to provide people with free internet access.