Comio P1 Review: A Solid Power Bank But an Average Android

Comio P1 Display. (Image: News18.com)

Comio P1 Edges. (Image: News18.com)

Comio P1 Metallic back. (Image: News18.com)

Comio, a recent entrant into the Indian smartphone market has till date announced a range of smartphones to make its product portfolio big (and impressive) enough to bring the company to the limelight. With four budget smartphones currently listed for sales in the country, Comio is beginning to make a nice little niche for itself in the segment which OEMs fight for the most. Comio P1 came as the Chinese smartphone maker’s entry device into the country, along with the Comio S1 and C1. The P1 was launched as the top variant smartphone of the three and promised a fine Android experience within a budget of under Rs 10,000. After using the Comio P1 for a couple of weeks, here is what we found to be the budget smartphone’s USP and its shortcomings.First look at the Comio P1 and the device feels refreshingly plain. In terms of design, it carries probably the simplest of looks you can find among the smartphones around you. The 5.5-inch display of the smartphone is sandwiched between evident bezels both on the top and the bottom. The P1 has been designed for convenient handling, which is prominent from the round corners, curved edges and a sturdy metallic built. Further complementing this is the grooved strip running around the sides of the smartphone which enables increased grip. There are two antennae bands at the back which, between them, hold the Comio logo and a fingerprint sensor. The camera with an LED flash is placed on the top left at the back while the speakers are placed below the lower antennae band. On the top, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack and the bottom edge carries the USB charging port.The Comio P1 runs Comio’s own UI on top of Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The UI again is as simple as it can get, with big square icons, neat placement and large text font to enable easier reading. It delivers close to a stock Android experience and comes with pre-bundled apps like Xender for data transfer, Clone, Speedup, Anti-theft and more. Using certain gesture-based actions like swiping up on the home screen to bring the in-phone search bar, also enables easier functioning for the user. In terms of storage, the device offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB using an external microSD, making it a memory offering that can easily cater to any user.The Comio P1 houses a massive 5,000 mAh battery which works equally impressive as it sounds. The smartphone is essentially a battery powerhouse, given that the display quality is quite average (1280 x 720 pixels resolution) and there is practically nothing to drain the huge battery juice. While it easily caters to heavy smartphone users for a day, those with an average use on a daily basis will be in for a treat as the phone can deliver up to two days of battery life easily. Comio itself claims that the smartphone is capable of an impressive two days of talk time at a full battery capacity.While the design of the Comio P1 has been kept simplistic, the company has selected very odd positioning for its hard-keys. To start with, the power button has been placed on the left, as opposed to the right, as in most cases. Also, the fact that both the power button and the volume rockers are on the same side is a bit of an inconvenience as well (e.g. if you are used to taking screenshots by using the two). Furthermore, the fingerprint sensor at the back has been placed way too high for easy access. Personally having large hands, I can imagine the plight of those with short hands trying to locate the sensor each time. The P1 is also considerably heavy as a smartphone.The major grey area for the P1 is its performance. On papers, the smartphone is powered by a quad-core 1.3GHz MTK6737 MediaTek processor. In practicality, however, this much of power is just not enough to tackle a heavy, performance demanding activity on the smartphone. This becomes clear as soon as we try playing any heavy game (like Mortal Kombat X) on the smartphone. While it can easily cater to those who use their smartphones strictly for work or social media purposes, the device is not meant for heavy gamers whatsoever.The cameras on the P1 are not impressive either. The P1 sports a 13-megapixel camera with flash at the back and an 8-megapixel camera at the front, both with f/2.0 aperture. While they work just good enough for a budget smartphone, the image quality is not what a smartphone user would ideally look for. Pictures through the primary camera contain washed out colours and lack detailing, especially in indoor lighting or low-lighting conditions. Same goes for the selfie camera, which is a bit better in terms of focus (even though it lacks Auto Focus). The primary camera supports 720p video recording which delivers good videos with optimum audio levels.The Comio P1 should ideally be targeted at those looking to upgrade from a feature phone to a smartphone, as it offers all the basic amenities for the same, including a simple-to-use UI and a sturdy design with a firm handling. Just like any other budget smartphone, the Comio P1 is enough to tackle daily smartphone tasks quite well but in case you are looking for a power-packed performance out of your device, you can skip this one for now.