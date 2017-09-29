Comio Sells 20,000 Plus Units of Smartphones Within a Month

Chinese smartphone maker Comio, which entered the Indian smartphone market last month, on Friday said it has sold 20,000 handsets in two weeks. Comio's three smartphones -- P1, S1 and C1 -- went on sale through retail stores in north India and online platforms, starting September 5. Meanwhile, 65,000 devices have been handed to distributors, the company claimed."We are delighted to have received an overwhelming response for our smartphones in such a short span of time. This has encouraged us to keep moving towards our aim of becoming leaders in the mid-segment category," said Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Director, COMIO India, in a statement.COMIO S1 sports a metal unibody design with 5.2-inch HD IPS display and a fingerprint sensor. It also features a 13MP rear camera, 8MP selfie shooter and 2,700mAh battery. While the P1 smartphone has a massive 5,000mAh battery and comes in a metal body with a dual-SIM phone offering, 5.5-inch HD IPS display screen and a fingerprint sensor. It features a 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie shooter with screen flash. COMIO C1 sports a metal frame and 5-inch HD IPS display. It features 8MP rear camera with 5MP front shooter.All the three smartphones run on a Quad-core 64 bit Mediatek chipset, with 32GB internal memory and are 4G VoLTE enabled.