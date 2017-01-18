CompareRaja Ties-up With Skyscanner; Adds Flight Comparison to Its Services

CompareRaja.in has added the ability to compare flights on its site through a brand new partnership with global travel search engine Skyscanner.

Launched today January 18, 2017, CompareRaja’s visitors will now be able to compare and book flights directly within the CompareRaja site.

The new flight search tool is provided through an integration with Skyscanner’s White Label product, a bespoke tool which is fully customised to fit with CompareRaja’s branding.

CompareRaja.in already offers comparison services for over 100,000 products spread over categories such as mobiles, electronics, cameras, laptops, home appliances and personal care.

Commenting on the tie-up CompareRaja CEO, Rohit Chugh said, “We are always exploring avenues that can help consumers save time and money. So we are excited to extend our comparison service to flight bookings. This partnership helps us achieve our goal to become a one-stop destination for comparison.”

Also read: Flipkart 'Project Nanjunda' Launched to Safeguard Delivery Staff