Consumers Prefer Metal Body Smartphones in the Affordable Segment

In the budget segment, consumers mostly prefer smartphones with metal body instead of polycarbonate or glass rear panels. While spec sheets continue to dominate consumer preference, a recent Twitter poll revealed that metal body phones are most sort after than glass or plastic designs.

Glass rear panels are prone to scratches and tend to age faster than plastic or metal panels, making it the least popular among consumers within a tight budget.

What kind of body/design do you prefer on your #smartphone? [Partner Content] — News18 Tech (@News18Tech) December 28, 2016

Going forward in 2017, smartphones with fingerprint scanner, dual rear cameras, USB Type-C port and bigger battery will start to rule the market across all price segments. Talking of which, Huawei’s sub brand Honor India is expected to launch a new affordable smartphone with dual cameras at the back in January 2017.

Dubbed as the ‘Swag Phone’, Honor India recently hosted a preview event for the same.

Also read: Honor India to Launch Affordable 'Swag Phone' With Dual Rear Cameras Soon

The brand had recently launched its metallic Honor 6X with dual cameras at the back in China. Rumours suggest that it is the same ‘Swag Phone’ that will be launched in India in January.

To recall the specifications, the Honor 6X is expected to be powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 processor and sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The dual camera setup at the back consists of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and in the front there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.