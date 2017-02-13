Coolpad Cool 1 Debuts at New York Fashion Week
Coolpad Cool 1 debuts in New York Fashion Week. (Image: Coolpad)
At New York Fashion Week 2017, designer Vaishali S launched new collection ‘Chaatak’ in association with Coolpad.
Known for her craft of utilising lesser-known and diverse weaves of India imaginatively, Vaishali S’ new collection used a mix of Khadi, Merino Wool along with other weaves of India.
An interesting aspect of the runway collection included special garments with pockets allocated to place the Coolpad Cool 1 phone.
The entire campaign’s shoot and imagery for the new collection was presented using the Coolpad Cool 1 phone.
Coolpad Cool 1 is the flagship phone of Coolpad, the first phone from the Cool series.
It was launched in India on December 28, 2016, at price of Rs 13,999. Coolpad Cool 1 supports a dual rear 13-megapixel camera with dual-tone LED flash.
It also packs a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution.
