Coolpad Cool 1 With Dual Rear Camera, 4,000 mAh Battery Launched For Rs 13,999
The Coolpad Cool 1 sports a dual rear 13-megapixel camera with dual-tone LED flash. (Image: Coolpad India)
Coolpad has launched its Cool 1 smartphone for a price of Rs 13,999. This is first phone from the Cool series which brings together software and hardware strength of LeEco and Coolpad.
The Coolpad Cool 1 sports a dual rear 13-megapixel camera with dual-tone LED flash. It packs a 5.5-inch Full HD display and comes in a metal body. It will be available in two colours-- Silver and Gold-- from January 5 exclusively on Amazon.in via open sales.
Powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor with Adreno 510 GPU, the Cool 1 will be available in 3GB and 4GB RAM versions for the same price. The internal storage is 32GB with support for microSD card.
It also offers an 8-megapixel secondary front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. It runs Android Marshmallow-based LeEco's EUI 5.8. The connectivity options include 4G with VoLTE, 2G/3G, Wi-Fi 8802.1111 ac/a/b/g/n (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, FM Radio, 3.5mm Audio Jack and USB Type-C port.
