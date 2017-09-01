Coolpad Cool Play 6 Review: This 6GB RAM Smartphone Is Only For Gamers

Coolpad is a company that's known for coming out with smartphones that flaunt a great spec sheet and fit into a budget as well. They recently came out with a 6GB RAM smartphone at a price point of Rs 14,999. The new phone is called Coolpad Cool Play 6. This is a device that sports a 5.5 inch IPS display that comes with full HD resolution. Coolpad has also made a 6GB RAM smartphone land under Rs 20,000 now as the Cool Play 6 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The processor used on the Cool Play 6 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC which is an octa-core processor clocked at 1.4 GHz. Is it good enough? We find out in our review.The Coolpad Cool Play 6 is a smartphone that comes with a metal unibody design that has pretty much now become a standard with smartphones in this price point. The phone feels sturdy and also grips well in the hand. The gold colour option also means that the fingerprint smudges are not seen on the phone that much. The display used by Coolpad on the Cool Play is a 5.5-inch IPS display that offers good viewing angles but lacks when it comes to outdoor visibility and brightness. Coolpad uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor that's clocked at 1.4 GHz. The reason for using this SoC by Qualcomm is that it can support up to 8GB of RAM, and that's the reason why CoolPad Cool Plsy 6 comes with this processor. The CoolPad Cool Play 6 also comes with Android 7.1.1 that comes with Coolpad’s own Journey OS on top of it. The OS design is intuitive as it comes without an app drawer and makes the access to apps easier. But, the Journey OS takes up a lot of RAM of the phone even in idle. The company has also loaded the device with a 4000 mAh battery that they claim will last for two days. In our testing, it could last easily a day and a half.Another highlight of the device is the dual-camera setup with a 13MP+13MP sensor. The camera app is easy to use and you can shoot bokeh images with this one, but Coolpad renames it as SLR effect on the Cool Play 6. The device is also capable of shooting 4K videos. The selfie camera is rated at 8 megapixels and can shoot 16:9 aspect ratio selfies only in 6-megapixel resolution. The front camera does not record 4K videos but is capable of shooting 1080p HD videos. There is also facial recognition on the front camera that’s similar to the one that you see on Xiaomi devices. The image quality is just about ok and the Bokeh effect also makes for a good image only when the lighting is good. The low light image quality of this device is just about ok. Coolpad says that this device is optimal for gamers as it comes with enough RAM and storage on it. The Cool Play 6 is a dual-SIM device with a hybrid SIM tray that can also be used to expand the storage of the device. The device comes with regular connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and also has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.On paper, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 makes perfect sense for people looking to buy a powerful specced phone on a budget, but where this device lacks is in its user experience. The phone's Journey OS is the Achilles heel. The UI offers a clean interface, but the device is prone to lags that are visible. Coolpad has also come out with a couple of updates for the device since the time we have started using it and still, the problem persists. Gaming wise the phone was satisfying but for other daily features like messaging and social media, there is still a lot of work that is required from the software side of things. Coolpad does say that these issues will be addressed in upcoming updates on the device.What Coolpad has done over here with the Cool Play 6 is that they have offered high-end specs in a budget. But having said that, it still faces a tough competition from the likes of Honor 6X and the Moto G5s Plus. If you just like gaming then this device might make sense for you, but if you are looking for a holistic experience, then you can skip the Cool Play 6 for now.