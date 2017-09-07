Coolpad Cool Play 6 To Get Android Oreo in December 2017
Coolpad Cool Play 6 is priced at Rs. 14,999 and comes with a fingerprint sensor and two colour variants, Gold and Black.
Coolpad announced that their recently launched flagship phone ‘Cool Play 6’ was sold out in its first open sale. The sale started on 4th September and the device was sold out by 6th September. Coolpad also announced that the next open sale for Cool Play 6 will start from 9th September. Coolpad Cool Play 6 has already created a lot of buzz in the market for being the most affordable 6GB RAM smartphone with 13 MP + 13 MP dual camera set-up. Cool Play 6 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 1080 x 1980 pixels screen resolution. It is powered by 1.95GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor. Coolpad has also announced to provide the Android 8.0 OTA update by December 2017 for Cool Play 6. The smartphone offers 64GB of internal storage and packs 13 MP + 13 MP dual primary camera and a 8 MP front shooter for selfies. It has 4000 mAh, non-removable Li-Po battery, with a standby time up to 300 hours and supports USB Type-C reversible connector and Dual SIM (Nano).
Watch: Coolpad Cool Play 6 Review
Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, said, “The response we have got for Cool Play 6 is phenomenal. We sold our first lot for Cool Play 6, in the first open sale which is a benchmark in itself. With such a great response, we have decided to have the second open sale on Amazon.in for Cool Play 6 on 9th September. We are overwhelmed with the response we have been getting from our customers over the years. At Coolpad, we are committed to keeping enhancing the experience for our customers. We also recently launched an experience zone plus service centre for our ‘Cool fans’ in India.”
