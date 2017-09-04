Coolpad Cool Play 6 Up for Sale on Amazon India at Rs 14,999; Gives Up to 20GB Free Reliance Jio Data
Coolpad Cool Play 6 is the cheapest smartphone with 6GB of RAM.
Coolpad recently announced the Cool Play 6 smartphone in the Indian market. At the launch event, the Chinese company revealed that the device will be up for sale on Amazon India from September 4. As promised, the Cool Play 6 is now available for Rs 14,999 on Amazon, along with a couple of offers. The Cool Play 6 customers will get 20GB additional data from Reliance Jio for four months (5GB/month) with the recharge of Rs 309 or above. Customers can also avail no cost EMI for 3 or 6 months instalment period.
Watch: Coolpad Cool Play 6 Review
The Cool Play 6 is a smartphone that flaunts a dual-camera module and comes with 6GB RAM. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor and has a metal unibody design. The phone feels sturdy and also grips well in the hand. The gold colour option also means that the fingerprint smudges are not seen on the phone that much. The display used by Coolpad on the Cool Play is a 5.5-inch IPS display that offers good viewing angles but lacks when it comes to outdoor visibility and brightness. Coolpad uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor that's clocked at 1.4 GHz. The reason for using this SoC by Qualcomm is that it can support up to 8GB of RAM, and that's the reason why CoolPad Cool Play 6 comes with this processor. The CoolPad Cool Play 6 also comes with Android 7.1.1 that comes with Coolpad’s own Journey OS on top of it. The OS design is intuitive as it comes without an app drawer and makes the access to apps easier. But, the Journey OS takes up a lot of RAM of the phone even in idle. The company has also loaded the device with a 4000 mAh battery that they claim will last for two days. In our testing, it could last easily a day and a half. Read the full review here.
The Coolpad Cool Play 6 competes with the likes of Moto G5S and will also compete with Xiaomi's next smartphone that will be launching in India on September 5.
