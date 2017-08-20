Coolpad Cool Play 6 With 6GB RAM Launched at Rs 14,999

Coolpad the Chinese tech company that’s known for selling Android smartphones in India at very competitive prices has launched the Cool Play 6 at Rs 14,999. the device sports a 5.3 inch IPS display that comes with full HD resolution.Coolpad has made a 6GB RAM smartphone land under Rs 20,000 now as the Cool Play 6 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The processor used on the Cool Play 6 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC which is an octa-core processor clocked at 1.4 GHz.The device also comes with Android 7.1.1 that comes with Coolpad’s own Journey OS on top of it. The OS design is intuitive as it comes without an app drawer and makes the access to apps easier. The company has also loaded the device with a 4000 mAh battery that they claim will last for two days.Another highlight of the device is the dual-camera setup with a 13MP+13MP setup. The camera app is easy to use and you can shoot bokeh images with this one, but Coolpad renames it as SLR effect on the Cool Play 6. The device is also capable of shooting 4K videos. The selfie camera is rated at 8 megapixels and can shoot 16:9 aspect ratio selfies only in 6-megapixel resolution. The front camera does not recorded 4K videos but is capable of shooting 1080p HD videos. There is also facial recognition on the front camera that’s similar to the one that you see on Xiaomi devices.Coolpad says that this device is optimal for gamers as it comes with enough RAM and storage on it. The Cool Play 6 is a dual-SIM device with a hybrid SIM tray that can also be used to expand storage of the device. The device comes with regular connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and also has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.At Rs 14,999 the Coolpad Cool Play 6 is a device that lands between the Honor 6X and the Honor 8 as both these dual-camera devices by the Huawei’s sub-brand got a price cut. Watch this space for the first impressions review and the full review of the Coolpad Cool Play 6.(The author was in Dubai for the launch of the Cool Play 6 on the invite of Coolpad India.)