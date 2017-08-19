Coolpad Cool Play 6 With Dual-Lens Camera, 6GB RAM to Launch on August 20

Smartphone brand Coolpad is all set to launch its Cool Play 6 smartphone featuring 6GB of RAM along with a dual-lens camera at the back. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 will also house a massive 4,000mAh battery. The device will take on the likes of Huawei Honor 8 Pro and OnePlus 5. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 will launch on August 20 in an exclusive event in Dubai.Recently, the company had announced that they had sold over 2 million units of its flagship Cool 1 handset. The Coolpad Cool 1 also comes with a dual-lens 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash. It also sports an 8- megapixel secondary front camera. The Cool 1 packs a 5.5-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels’ resolution display encased in a metallic body. Cool 1 is powered by a 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor and Adreno 510. The device comes with two different variants - 3GB and 4GB with an internal storage of 32GB. The smartphone is paced with a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support. Connectivity options for Cool1 include 4G with VoLTE, 2G/3G, Wi-Fi 8802.1111 ac/a/b/g/n (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, FM Radio, 3.5mm Audio Jack and USB Type-C port.In another news, at New York Fashion Week 2017, designer Vaishali S launched new collection ‘Chaatak’ in association with Coolpad. An interesting aspect of the runway collection included special garments with pockets allocated to place the Coolpad Cool 1 phone.