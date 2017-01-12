Coolpad Mega 3 Review: Beauty Without Brains

Coolpad came up with two devices, Mega 3 and Note 3S, on December 7, 2016, in its attempt to capture the budget market. Coolpad Mega 3 is the cheaper of them both priced at Rs 6,999.

After using the phone for more than 2 weeks here is a detailed review of the device. Whether the device is a good buy or not, let’s find out.

What’s cool?

Coolpad Mega 3 Side Angle.

(Image: News18.com)

Coolpad Mega 3 is undoubtedly a visual treat at this price. The phone comes in an all-white colour embroidered with golden detailing, with ridges on its back running from top to bottom.

While the design is pretty standard for an average smartphone these days, the colour scheme and the finishing make it stand out.

Mega 3 offers a good grip due to the ridges on its back. A roundup of the overall look includes a selfie camera at the top with LED flash, power key on the right, volume keys on the left, three capacitive touch keys at the bottom bezel and an 8-megapixel rear camera. Also, the device sports a 3.55 mm audio jack at the top and a micro-USB charging port at the bottom.

Coolpad Mega 3 Review.

(Image: News18.com)

The 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display of the device, though outdated as compared to its competitors in the market having Full-HD displays, does not disappoint. The colours are vibrant, brightness is more than enough and the display is clear under sunlight as well.

Coolpad Mega 3 runs on a 3050 mAh battery that easily powers the device through a day irrespective of the usage that the phone undergoes. Upon limited use, the phone even runs for two days in a row.

The standout feature of the device is its ability to support 3 SIMs at a time. As the Reliance Jio effect is growing strong, this might be a big bonus for some users.

On the camera front, Coolpad Mega 3 delivers just the performance that you would expect from a phone in this range. With inbuilt functions like Beauty and Pro mode, the camera will not disappoint any user expecting an average image quality from the phone.

Coolpad Mega 3 Review.

(Image: News18.com)

The Mega 3 comes with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS supporting a CoolUI 8.0 interface. This interface is different from the stock Android. It displays the entire app list on the home screen. The settings panel opens from the bottom just like the Lenovo Z2 Plus and is a bit easier than stretching your thumb all the way across to the top.

What’s not so cool?

Coolpad Mega 3 Review.

(Image: News18.com)

In its overall usage, the one feature that utterly disappoints is its performance. With a 1.25 GHz quad-core Mediatek processor, the smartphone delivers a very mild performance.

While it runs smoothly when it does, several lags were experienced with overtime usage.

There have been times when the phone goes completely bonkers and stops responding to any touch input whatsoever. Only the power key functions and while the user is figuring out what to do with the device, not even incoming calls can be answered.

The menu that pops up after pressing the power key says that the device will reboot if you hold the key for 10 seconds. Those 10 seconds should be counted till the next 60 seconds and only then the device reboots, working perfectly fine again.

Also, the in-call functions in the smartphone are automatically triggered at times. It is not sure if it detects unnecessary inputs or if it is a glitch in the software of the phone. Rest assured, I know how to use a smartphone for calling purposes.

With an internal memory of 16GB (expandable up to 64GB) and a 2GB RAM, the phone delivers low performance in gaming with long loading time and late responses.

While the design of the phone is next to none, the quality of the make is not up to the mark. In a two week usage, the golden strip around the bezel has chipped off without any strike to the phone.

With a weight of 170 grammes, the phone feels a bit out of weight. The phone comes with 154.4 x 76.8 x 835mm dimensions which could have been optimised had it not been for the extended bezel at various places.

Coolpad Mega 3 Back.

(Image: News18.com)

Competitors

At this price range, Coolpad Mega 3 faces competition from smartphones which are below as well as above its price range.

Below its price cap of Rs 6,999, come Intex Aqua 5.5 VR and Karbonn ‘Fashion Eye’. While in the same price range, one can opt for Panasonic P71 and Xolo Era 2X.

Coolpad Mega 3 also faces in-house competition from Coolpad Note 3S for anyone who can afford to increase their budget a tad bit more.

Coolpad Mega 3 Selfie.

(Image: News18.com)

Verdict

Coolpad Mega 3 certainly holds its ground as per the price range that it falls in i.e. for any user who would not want a power packed performance out of a smartphone.

Anyone wanting a budget smartphone with elegant looks which can perform the basic functions can go for Coolpad Mega 3.