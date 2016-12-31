Coolpad Note 3S Review: A Pleasant-looking Phone That Ticks the Right Boxes

In a year that saw a trickle of smartphone launches, Coolpad Note 3S is another note variant in the market that offers good specifications and manages to look good as well. The Coolpad Note 3S is the successor of the Coolpad Note 3 that was a huge success for the company.



(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

The Coolpad Note 3S reflects how much the company has put in to make it look good and great to hold. Considering its current price, it is a head-on with Xiaomi Redmi Note 3.

Living up to its name, the Coolpad Note 3S has a big 5.5 inch 720p HD display.

The device is powered by a 1.4Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 MSM8929 processor and packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 32 GB via a microSD card.

The Coolpad Note 3S has a 13-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Coolpad Note 3S is powered by a 2,500 mAh non-removable battery.



(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

The hybrid SIM card slot and the standard 3.5-mm audio jack are placed at the top of the device along with the microphone. The volume rockers are on the left while the power button is on the right.

Having said that, the Note 3S is future proof with 4G VoLTE support and fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. Should you buy the Coolpad Note 3S for Rs 10,999? Here is the review.

What's cool?

The build quality and feel of the Note 3S show that Coolpad entire focus was to make make it visually appealing. Coolpad has taken a cue from Samsung Galaxy Note Edge and has made a dual edge curved display note.



(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

The curved edges, on the Galaxy Note are much more aesthetic and exude a premium feel. The rear of the Note 3S has a more pronounced curve and makes the device more ergonomic. The back and front have a plastic finish that is pretty good and does not look cheap despite being glossy. Also, the phone is very comfortable and light to hold.

The curved front and rear and glossy finish make the Note 3S easy to slip into a pocket, which is pretty cool.

Also, Note 3S has a fast shutter that clicks images in a jiffy in low light and good light alike. The quick shutter is an asset that Coolpad has squeezed into even low-budget phones such as the Coolpad Mega 3 as well.

The camera clicks decent images but certain colours look a bit over-saturated. Another good thing is that the rear camera sits flush with the surface at the centre of the phone along with a flash.

The fingerprint sensor below the camera uses your fingerprint to unlock the device and apps of your choice as well. There is secondary mic at the rear for noise cancellation.

The front 5-megapixel snapper is capable of capturing good photos and optimally uses light falling on the face to brighten the face.

What's not so cool?

The speaker of the Note 3S is placed at the back that can make you miss out on calls. Also, the volume rocker keys and power key could have had a smoother finish. The 720p display is a disappointment, though. Considering the size of a bigger screen, the company should have provided a bigger battery.

Verdict

The Coolpad Note 3S is a very pleasant-looking smartphone in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment that ticks all the right boxes. Also, the Note 3S gives a stock Android experience with a neat and fast interface. Those looking to invest in a good-looking phone in the sub-10K segment should definitely consider the Coolpad Note 3S.