Coolpad Officially Launched in Nepal With Cool 1 Release

Coolpad now makes its appearance in Nepal with its flagship smartphone, Cool 1.

Coolpad has appointed Jaima Intercontinental Private Limited (JIPL), as the sole distributor and marketer of Coolpad Smartphones in the country.

Coolpad plans to be present in 200 stores in Nepal by the end of 2017 and in 800 stores by the end of three years.

In an event at Hyatt Regency, Global CEO of Coolpad, James Du, Chairman of Jaima Intercontinental Pvt. Ltd, Ganesh Bahadur Shrestha jointly announced Coolpad’s strategy to Nepal market.

On the sidelines of the event, they also unveiled its flagship smartphone Cool 1 which is the first phone in Nepal to be equipped with a dual rear 13-megapixel camera and a dual-tone LED flash.

Cool 1 packs a 5.5-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution with a metallic body. Three other new Smartphone models- Note 3S, Mega 3 and Mega 2.5D were also revealed in the event.

Cool 1 has been priced at NPR 30, 996 and will be available in two colours namely silver and gold. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor and Adrena 510, which enables to run multiple applications effortlessly at the same time.

The device comes with two different variants 3GB and 4GB with an internal storage of 32GB.

It also supports, an 8-megapixel secondary front camera along with a dual rear 13-megapixel camera. The smartphone is packed with a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Cool 1 is also equipped with an IR Blaster to extend usage of your phone as a remote control.

