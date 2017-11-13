Tech
Coolpad Opens Second Experience Centre in India

Prospective buyers can get a hands-on experience of Coolpad products at the experience zones before purchasing them.

IANS

Updated:November 13, 2017, 10:35 AM IST
Coolpad Opens Second Experience Centre in India (photo for representation)
As competition among top smartphone manufacturers gets stiffer, Chinese handset maker Coolpad on Saturday opened its second experience zone-plus service centre here. Prospective buyers can get a hands-on experience of Coolpad products at the experience zones before purchasing them. "After launching the first experience centre in Delhi, we are exciting the second one in Hyderabad and the expansion will continue to other parts of the country.

"With the positive sentiment around Indian smartphone market, the country is preparing for the biggest growth," said Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, in a statement. "We expect that our customers receive the best services at all our exclusive experience centres across India by the end of this year," he added. Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch four exclusive experience zones in the coming months.

Coolpad has collaborated with "MARS e-services" as a service partner for expanding its service network across the country. "MARS e-services" will open three experience centres in Delhi and one in Bengaluru by the end of 2017.

