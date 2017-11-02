Tech
Coolpad Unveils The “Sheen Black” Variant of ‘Cool Play 6’ Smartphone

Cool Play 6 smartphone is priced at Rs. 14,999 and comes with a fingerprint sensor. The Sheen Black variant will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from November 3, 2017.

Updated:November 2, 2017, 12:20 PM IST
Coolpad Unveils The “Sheen Black” Variant of ‘Cool Play 6’ Smartphone (photo for representation, image: News18.com)
Coolpad Group Limited, today announced the launch of “Sheen Black” variant of Cool Play 6. The phone was launched on August 20, 2017, has a high-grade metal body and a bezels display, without the physical home button. The phone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 1980 pixels. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 is powered by 1.9 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor along with 6GB of RAM.

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 14,999 and comes with a fingerprint sensor. The Sheen Black variant will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from November 3, 2017.

The phone offers 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Coolpad Cool Play 6 packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. There is a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with a standby time up to 300 H powering the phone with support for USB Type-C reversible connector and Dual SIM (Nano SIM).

