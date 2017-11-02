Coolpad Unveils The “Sheen Black” Variant of ‘Cool Play 6’ Smartphone

Coolpad Group Limited, today announced the launch of “Sheen Black” variant of Cool Play 6. The phone was launched on August 20, 2017, has a high-grade metal body and a bezels display, without the physical home button. The phone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 1980 pixels. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 is powered by 1.9 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor along with 6GB of RAM.The smartphone is priced at Rs. 14,999 and comes with a fingerprint sensor. The Sheen Black variant will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from November 3, 2017.The phone offers 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Coolpad Cool Play 6 packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. There is a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with a standby time up to 300 H powering the phone with support for USB Type-C reversible connector and Dual SIM (Nano SIM).