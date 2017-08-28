Corsair Announces New Lineup of Void Pro Gaming Headsets

PC component brand Corsair today launched its new range of Void Pro gaming headsets. Void Pro gives you that advantage. The three new Void Pro models boast enhanced comfort, lightweight and durable aluminium construction, and improved audio quality.As the innovators who defined RGB lighting with the K-series of mechanical keyboards, Corsair offers a wealth of RGB gaming peripherals and Void Pro is no different. Void Pro RGB wireless and Void Pro Rgb USB offer RGB lighting built into each earcup, providing dynamic and customizable backlighting with nearly unlimited colour options.“Corsair Utility Engine (CUE) software gives you full control over your headset's EQ and lighting, and even allows you to synchronize effects between all your Corsair RGB devices through its intuitive interface,” said the company.All Corsair Void Pro headsets are backed by a two-year warranty and the Corsair worldwide customer service and technical support network.