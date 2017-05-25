Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse With 16k DPI Launched For Rs 4,462

Corsair has launched Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse as the latest addition to its offering of gaming accessories.

The Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse comes with a Contour shaped design aimed at reducing fatigue during prolonged usage. It sports interchangeable thumb grips to let users select between three thumb grip styles as per their convenience.

The gaming mouse houses a 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor which is settable to one DPI steps and is saved for universal access to the user's profile along with the lighting effects of the mouse on any PC, without the need for drivers or additional software.

Corsair has used Omron switches which are rated for 50 million clicks along with an Aluminum scroll wheel and a rubber grip. Corsair claims the Omron switches to deliver an ultra fast response.

The backlighting on the Glaive RGB mouse works in a multicolour three-zone manner providing a range of backlighting options.

The gaming mouse is also claimed to support Surface calibration tuning and up to 1000Hz/1ms refresh rate which ultimately increases the sensor precision and response rate of the device.

The Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse is priced at Rs 4,462. The availability of the mouse can be checked at the website of Corsair.

