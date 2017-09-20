CP PLUS Signs up Salman Khan as Its CCTV Ambassador
CP PLUS aims to reach out to the masses with this partnership further making them aware of the need for the intelligent security and surveillance in the society at all levels.
Salman Khan with Mr. Aditya Khemka, MD, CP PLUS (image: CP PLUS)
CP PLUS, Security and Surveillance brand, has signed up - Salman Khan as CCTV ambassador. CP PLUS aims to reach out to the masses with this partnership further making them aware of the need for the intelligent security and surveillance in the society at all levels. The brand aims to come up with the evolved communication on Security and Surveillance through its new campaign, taking it to next level with Salman Khan.
On this partnership, Mr. Aditya Khemka, MD, CP PLUS said, “We are excited to partner with Salman Khan as he exhibits the same Passion, Trust, and Reliability as CP PLUS. Both Salman and CP PLUS are action-oriented brands and believe in re-inventing from time to time. With Salman, we intend to reach out to the masses and generate awareness on Security & Surveillance in India. Our aim is to inform people about the intelligent security systems available with us, which is of immense importance in contemporary times.”
According to the company, the partnership with Salman Khan is planned to further enhance the deeper reach in the Indian market and bring in Top of mind recall for reliable CCTV solution with CP PLUS.
