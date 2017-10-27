Craze For Selfie Claims Two More Lives in Odisha's Rayagada District

The craze for selfie claimed the lives of two women tourists yesterday in Odisha's Rayagada district as they drowned in a river while attempting it, police said. The duo hailed from Andhra Pradesh and were drowned in Nagabali River. The deceased have been identified as E Jyoti (27) of Vishakapatnam and S Sredevi (23) of Vizianagaram, they said. The incident took place when the two, part of a team of nine women tourists from Vishakapatnam, were visiting the suspension bridge built over River Nagabali situated on the outskirts of Rayagada town. The group had come to Rayagada on a visit and had gone near the suspension bridge. After taking some photos on the bridge, they went down to the river to take more photos, said Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Rayagada police station, R K Patro. However, while posing on a rock in the river, two of them accidentally slipped into the flowing water, he said. He said the bodies of the women were fished out by fire brigade personnel with the help of local villagers and their families were informed.